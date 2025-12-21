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You’re Not Getting Promoted Because You’re Doing Your Job
The uncomfortable truth about performance and promotion committees
Mar 22
•
Sidwyn Koh
and
Danny
34
4
6
Tool School: GitHub 101 (GitHub is the New Google Drive)
Everything you need to start using GitHub: setup, workflow, and an interactive lesson where you learn GitHub by using GitHub.
Published on In the Weeds
•
Mar 1
February 2026
How to Stay Valuable When AI Writes All The Code
A breakdown of Anthropic CEO’s “Powerful AI” essay — and how engineers can prepare in a post-AI world
Feb 7
•
Sidwyn Koh
31
4
3
January 2026
Death of the Coding Machine: The Archetypes Replacing It You Need to Know
New Staff Archetypes in the Age of AI
Jan 24
•
Sidwyn Koh
50
6
14
What To Do When Layoffs Hit Your Company
A playbook for surviving 2026's layoffs
Jan 17
•
Sidwyn Koh
14
1
Turn Chaotic Reviews Into Clear Decisions
The write-then-meet framework for running great technical reviews
Jan 10
•
Sidwyn Koh
19
1
4
December 2025
Make Hard Choices Easy to Understand
Clarify tradeoffs with one simple trick
Dec 21, 2025
•
Sidwyn Koh
29
2
4
Mastering Communication (Part 1 of 4)
How to Deliver Value Every Time
Dec 13, 2025
•
Sidwyn Koh
15
1
2
November 2025
Growth Takes Time
What you can do today if your career stalls
Nov 29, 2025
•
Sidwyn Koh
12
2
4
The Art of Framing Discussions
How to make every discussion feel like progress
Nov 2, 2025
•
Sidwyn Koh
18
1
September 2025
Leveraging CARL Method in Behavioral Interviews
How to crush your next behavioral interview
Sep 20, 2025
•
Sidwyn Koh
and
Austen McDonald
23
1
An Engineer's Guide to Influence (Part Two)
Six concrete tips on how to turn your ideas into reality
Sep 13, 2025
•
Sidwyn Koh
17
© 2026 Sidwyn Koh
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