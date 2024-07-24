Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Weekly newsletter to help YOU level up to the Staff quickly.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Written by a Staff Software Engineer at Meta, Sidwyn Koh .

Why subscribe?

When I started my career a decade ago, I wished I had known the skills needed for the next level. My goal with this newsletter is to provide you with these skills, help you accelerate your career, and learn tips that I wish I'd known ten years ago.

It's packed with:

Clear-cut examples of traits between Senior & Staff levels Tips and tricks on honing Soft Skills Personal stories of how others have climbed to Staff and beyond Traits of senior engineers (all the way up to VP equivalents of ICs)

If you’ve enjoyed my writing, feel free to share and follow me on LinkedIn.