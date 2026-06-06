Welcome back to Path to Staff. I recently left Meta for personal reasons (was not laid off!), and have found much more time to write. This means learning as much as I can about AI, and distilling what I’ve learned and sharing with you all.

I’m an engineer, but never really dug into how AI works. I use it every day, yet I feel so far away from the tech. A few weeks ago, I finally dove really deep to understand AI from the bottom up. Understanding its internals has helped make me far better at using it.

And I want to share those learnings with you.

This new series is called Unpacking AI.

A five-part series

This deep dive is a five-part series:

The Hardware Behind AI. Transistors, semiconductors, and fabricators. Learn about the big players (TSMC, Nvidia, ASML). The memory-compute bottleneck. And all the acronyms you always wondered about (TPU, ASIC, FPGA, CUDA, etc.) Data & Model Architecture. Learn about what models are made of. We’ll cover the paper that started it all (”Attention is All You Need”), plus talk about transformers and diffusion models. And of course, we’ll cover how training data is prepared for these models (what sources? how is the data decontaminated and filtered?) Training. The mechanics of teaching a model. How does pretraining work? What goes into it (backpropagation, optimizers, loss functions)? What scaling laws should we understand before we kick off an expensive training run (up to hundreds of millions $)? Post-Training & Alignment. How does one guide a model once it’s been taught? How do we apply safety? How do we benchmark and know the model got better? How do we evaluate a model’s performance? Inference, Serving and Agents. This might be the most familiar topic, since it’s closest to you as an AI user. How does a model output its token and serve the result to you (SSE)? How do systems stay fair and fast? What tools are available (MCP, RAG, tool use) and how do agents work?

Over the course of this series, I expect the syllabus to change as I learn more about AI. For sections with several acronyms, I also list their definition at the top of the section. I also welcome questions in the comments! This will help me improve this series.

Quick note: As much as I love using AI, this article and future ones will be written by hand, with light editing by AI. After all, we’re all too sick and tired of reading AI slop. Some images, however, will be generated by AI.

Transistors and Their Importance

To understand Artificial Intelligence, we first have to go to the core of it.

AI runs off GPU chips. These chips are made from transistors which are manufactured using EUV machines.

Let’s break each of these down, starting with a transistor.

A transistor is a semiconductor device that controls the flow of electricity. It uses a small electrical signal at one terminal to control a much larger current. It either (1) boosts a signal, or (2) decides whether a current can pass. In other words, it acts as either an amplifier or switch.

A semiconductor, most commonly silicon, is a material that conducts electricity only under certain conditions. Its conductivity can be modified by adding impurities.

Who designs these chips? Nvidia and AMD are the biggest players when it comes to designing chips. Not far behind are Google, Amazon and now Meta when it comes to chip design. However, these companies operate as “fabless” designers. That means they only build the architecture, while outsourcing the physical production to foundries, which can cost up to $20B to build and maintain.

Who then makes these transistors? TSMC (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company) does. But they require special machines, called extreme ultraviolet (EUV) machines, and a process called lithography, which is the act of printing on chips. There are other foundries like Samsung and Intel, but they are not as advanced as TSMC, which currently holds 70% of the global foundry revenue.

Who makes these EUV machines? These are currently only being manufactured by ASML (Advanced Semiconductor Materials Lithography), a Dutch company that has a monopoly foothold in the EUV machine industry. China is fast catching up, but is still roughly 5 years behind.

A picture of ASML laboratory ( source )

Fun fact: there are no major competitors to ASML today. It took them 30 years to reach the stage they’re in today. They’ve integrated thousands of suppliers together to build a generator that fires 50,000 droplets per second. They also own the major company Cymer that makes these EUV sources. These light sources are so short (as short as 13.5nm) that there is no natural source for it.

OK, now we know what a transistor is and how it’s made. Now we can understand GPUs (graphics processing units). A single GPU contains billions of transistors, which are packed onto a die (a raw block of silicon) manufactured with various fabrication technologies.

We’ll now get into these different types of fabrication technologies.

Die Shrinks: Going from 10,000nm -> 2nm in 5 decades

Let’s take a quick history detour of die shrinks.

Why do we need a die to be smaller? Smaller features mean more transistors per square millimeter. This allows manufacturers like TSMC to pack more into each chip and build more capable chips. More cores, more cache and more tensor units. However, one point to note is that by building features smaller, this leads to more defects per wafer. As such, it isn’t necessarily cheaper to produce.

What’s the history of these dies and die shrinks? It’s complicated, but I’ll try to explain in a couple of paragraphs. The first microprocessor, the Intel 4004, was launched in 1971, at a 10µm process line width. This means that the gate length (distance between drain and source electrodes) was at 10µm. Which in turn means that electrons have to travel across this 10,000nm whenever a transistor switches on. A shorter gate = faster speed.

The Intel 4004. Picture taken from Wikipedia .

At that point in time (1971), this chip was designed for a Japanese calculator company, Busicom. However, once Intel realized that this was much more useful for the mass market, Intel repurchased the marketing and technology rights from Busicom.

A few years earlier, Gordon Moore made the observation you’ve heard of as Moore’s Law: that the number of transistors on a chip would keep doubling at low cost roughly every two years.

Over the next few decades, we went from 600nm → 250nm → 180nm → 130nm → 45nm. In the early 2000s, manufacturers hit a wall. There was no way to take the next jump and shorten gate length. However, a TSMC engineer named Burn-Jeng Lin had a breakthrough: adding water between the lens and the wafer. This was a huge bet by ASML in 2003-04, which was at that time a smaller European challenger behind Nikon and Canon. They went all in on immersion and won.

Nikon and Canon stuck to their guns on 157nm dry lithography, but by then it was too late. ASML had a huge head start. Canon essentially exited leading-edge lithography, and while Nikon did eventually build immersion tools, it never recovered its lead, and later sat out EUV entirely.

Today, your iPhones run on 3nm chips. GPUs today all use TSMC’s 5/4/3 nm variants. The state of development is currently at 2nm, and there’s targets to hit 1.6nm (TSMC’s “A16”) around late 2026–2027, with 1.4nm later and true 1nm not expected until the back half of the decade.

Unfortunately, one sad fact is that these numbers no longer mean gate lengths. They’re used more for marketing. The thing that actually improves is transistor density, measured in MTr/mm² (millions of transistors per square millimeter), and even that isn’t measured consistently across foundries.

Five decades of shrinking dies

The Shift from CPU to GPU

Let’s talk a bit about how GPUs got famous in the first place. It all started with the CPU.

CPUs have been in place since 1971, since the first microprocessor. However, when games like Quake were introduced in the 1990s, they lagged pretty badly while trying to render graphics. I remember my own computer grinding to a halt whenever I played intense games (DotA, anyone?).

Graphics accelerator cards were the answer. Instead of having a few sophisticated cores, you’d have thousands of dumb cores running in parallel. Each individual core is super weak, but when combined together in a GPU, the throughput is gigantic. These were great for games, since rendering a 4K image meant computing colors of 8M pixels independently. NVIDIA wasn’t the first to build these cards (other companies called 3dfx and ATI did), but they did coin the term GPU with the GeForce 256 in 1999.

Fast forward to 2006, Jensen Huang, CEO of NVIDIA made a huge bet. That Moore’s Law is slowing. Single-threaded CPU performance was not optimized for the long run. He wanted to build a programming platform for scientific computing on graphics cards. This bet was targeted at scientists who wanted access to supercomputers. At that point of time, these supercomputers were multi-million dollar machines only owned by government labs and a few corporations.

This bet was called CUDA (Compute Unified Device Architecture). This allowed the CPU to offload parallelized computing tasks from the CPU to the GPU. This ended up being their moat. The ecosystem (PyTorch, TensorFlow, which we will cover in later chapters) ended up being built CUDA-first. Silicon and networking was also specialized around this architecture.

The first hint of AI leveraging GPUs came about in 2012. Three University of Toronto researchers, Alex Krizhevsky, Ilya Sutskever and Geoffrey Hinton submitted a neural network called AlexNet. (You might start to know these names!) This was trained on two NVIDIA GTX 580 gaming GPUs in Alex’s bedroom.

This proved that GPUs were feasible to train deep neural networks for the first time. These neural networks, which were mostly based on matrix multiplication, were able to be achieved in someone’s bedroom. If the same neural net were to be trained on a CPU, it would have taken centuries.

If we were to compare a CPU (left) to a GPU (right):

How a GPU is structured. You can see that there are many more cores in a GPU! Taken from the CUDA programming guide .

Structure of an NVIDIA GPU

Now let’s take a look at a GPU.

Fair warning: it starts to get very technical from here on out. I will try my best to break it down.

The first is an overall view of the Blackwell GPUs (launched Q4 2024). This is not the latest chip architecture: Rubin R100 was recently announced and plans to ship in a few months. I could not seem to find a good infographic on R100, unfortunately, so let me know if you do.

Nevertheless, let’s examine the Blackwell Ultras, since this does give us a good sense of how it works end-to-end.

Cleaned up version of an image from Blackwell’s overview .

Here in Blackwell, we have 2 dies that have been welded together with a custom interconnect called NV-HBI. An interconnect is basically a physical wire linking two things together. In this case, NV-HBI is an ultra-low latency, proprietary die-to-die interconnect that powers 10 TB/s.

Now, let’s think of each die as a city. Each city contains:

4 Graphics Processing Clusters (GPCs) A GPC is a district within the city. Think of it as a district housing a group of factories that share some local infrastructure to pass numbers around. Within a GPC, there are 20 SMs, which means that there are 80 SMs per die, and 160 SMs total across both dies. That’s a lot of compute power! GigaThread Engine + MIG Control This is the city-level dispatcher. Its job is simple. It receives work from the CPU (through the PCIe Gen 6) and farms it out to the GPCs. The “MIG” part stands for Multi-Instance GPU, which lets the chip be sliced into up to 7 logical GPUs. Each of these GPUs looks isolated to different tenants, which is important for hyperscalers (e.g. AWS, Google Cloud) to run multiple customers on one physical chip. L2 Cache We have 50MB of shared SRAM (static random-access memory) in each L2 cache. Remember, SRAM is expensive, fast to access RAM. This cache allows any SM to read what the other SM wrote. L0 and L1 caches are within the SM, which we’ll cover in the next section. 8 HBM3E (High-Bandwidth Memory) stacks Surrounding the dies, we have these High-Bandwidth Memory (HBM) stacks. In order to build them, we stack DRAM (dynamic random-access memory), with 4 stacks per die. These DRAMs are connected by Through-Silicon Vias (TSVs), microscopic vertical wires drilled through the silicon, connected by an interposer which is a thin slab of silicon that sits beneath the GPU die and HBM stacks.

Image source ( Samsung )

The ‘E’ in HBM3E stands for extended – a refresh of the HBM3. Only three companies in the world make the HBM: SK Hynix (~55% share), Micron and Samsung (~20% each). And the latest version, HBM4, is being sampled and is ramping up for NVIDIA’s Rubin.

On SRAM vs DRAM: SRAM uses 6 transistors per bit and holds its value as long as it’s powered on. It’s expensive since it’s bulky, but much faster. DRAM uses 1 transistor + 1 capacitor, but the whole array refreshes thousands of times per second. As such, SRAM lives on the GPU die which is closer to the GPC, and faster but more expensive. On the other hand, DRAM lives off the die. Both are however volatile, and data is lost once power gets cut. We’ll dive into this deeper during the memory-compute wall.

Last but not least, we have the I/O paths surrounding the image:

NVLink v5 (1.8 TB/s) → connects to other GPUs via NVSwitch

PCIe Gen 6 (256 GB/s) → connects to the host system

NVLink-C2C (900 GB/s) → connects to a paired CPU coherently (e.g. for “superchips” like Grace+Blackwell combo).

Within a Streaming Multiprocessor

Now within a Graphical Processing Cluster (GPC), there are 20 Streaming Multiprocessors (SM). These SMs are the cores that people mention when they say a GPU has thousands of cores.

A Streaming Multiprocessor usually has the following:

Small register file (fast storage)

On-chip cache (shared memory between threads)

Functional units that do math (CUDA cores, tensor cores, etc.)

Within an SM, the unit of execution is a warp. 32 threads that execute the same instruction simultaneously. A warp scheduler picks a ready warp every clock cycle and issues an instruction. A dispatch unit routes it to the right functional unit to do the math.

An interesting note: this way of routing instructions on an NVIDIA GPU is also known as SIMT (Single Instruction, Multiple Threads).

Let’s take a look at a concrete example - the Blackwell Ultra SM from above.



Each SM is split into 4 partitions, which are all done in parallel. Remember we mentioned that Blackwell Ultra has 160 of these SMs, so this means 640 partitions in total.

Diving into each part, from top to bottom:

L1 Instruction Cache

This contains the recent instructions that are shared across all 4 partitions. If there’s an L0 miss, it hits the L1 Cache. L0 Instruction Cache

This is a super fast cache that sits next to the Warp Scheduler. When the warp scheduler needs the next instruction (aka what to do, be it a matmul or a different operation), it pulls from this. Warp Scheduler

This is the shift manager, where upon every clock cycle, it picks a warp (32 threads) and issues an instruction. Remember, this is a GPU here, so all 32 threads in the warp execute the same instruction simultaneously on different data. Dispatch Unit

The dispatch unit next to the Warp Scheduler helps to find the right execution unit. Now, there’s going to be different execution units for different purposes. A CUDA core is used for scalar operations (e.g. a multiply-add operation like 3 x 2 + 1), a Tensor Core is used for a matrix multiplication, and an SFU is used for transcendental functions (exponential, logarithmic, trigonometric, etc.). Register File (64KB)

This is the fastest possible storage. Registers are sitting physically adjacent to the execution units. And working values are kept here. This is used especially to tune performance. Keep note of this, as we will return to this when we talk about the memory-compute bottleneck. CUDA Cores

This is where work happens. Each partition contains an assortment of execution units here. FP32 refers to 32-bit floating point math, INT32 is for integer math, and FP64 is for scientific computing.

A key point to note here: every time a clock cycle happens, a CUDA core handles roughly one scalar operation (e.g. multiply-add) per cycle. This becomes important as we look to Tensor Cores.

Tensor Cores

Remember how AlexNet was introduced in 2012? Everyone wanted to train neural networks after that happened. However, CUDA cores were limited to one multiply-add per clock. This is because they were for scalar arithmetic. Given that neural networks are matrix multiplications, there needed to be a different type of core. Which is how the Tensor Core was born. At GTC 2017 (Nvidia’s conference), the Volta V100 was launched, and the Tensor Core was introduced. It specialized in 4x4 matrix multiplication (matmul). That’s 64 multiply-adds per clock, already a 64x improvement! With each V100 SM handling 8 Tensor Cores, that was an insane amount of matmul work it could perform, roughly 125 TFLOPs. By the time Blackwell arrived, new floating points FP6 and FP4 were supported with adaptive precision selection. In layman’s terms, it was extremely powerful at 15 petaflops (1015) per second. This means 15 quadrillion (15 * 1015) floating operations per second. Again, this is all NVIDIA. We’ll take a look at other architectures like Google down the road. CUDA cores and Tensor Cores don’t exist outside of NVIDIA.

Gleaning over the next two: SFU - These Special Function Units help to take care of transcendental operations (sine, cosine, exponential, logarithm, softmax, math functions that cannot be represented by basic algebra). And LD/ST Units, which are in charge of moving data between registers and larger memory tiers.

Tensor Memory (TMEM) — 256 KB

New in Blackwell. A dedicated SRAM pool that is reserved exclusively for tensor (multi-dimensional scalar/vectors) operations. Used to stash work in progress instead of forcing data back to L1 Cache.

L1 Data Cache / Shared Memory — 256 KB (configurable)

Shared workshop SRAM that all 4 partitions can access.

Blackwell by the numbers

When you add it all up, a single Blackwell Ultra SM contains:

4 partitions

128 CUDA cores (32 × 4 partitions)

64 INT32 units, 64 FP64 units

4 fifth-generation Tensor Cores (1 per partition)

256 KB total register file (64 KB × 4 partitions)

256 KB Tensor Memory (new)

256 KB L1 / shared memory

4 Texture units

4 Warp Schedulers, 4 Dispatch Units

L0 instruction caches per partition, shared L1 instruction cache for the whole SM

LD/ST units, SFUs across all partitions

Multiply by 160 SMs on the full chip and you get the scale:

~20,480 FP32 CUDA cores total

~10,240 INT32, ~10,240 FP64

640 fifth-generation Tensor Cores

~15 PFLOPS of FP4 compute (!!)

~40 MB of TMEM across the chip (a new tier of on-die SRAM)

~40 MB of L1/shared memory

~100 MB of L2 cache (shared between the two dies, fully coherent)

Now that’s a lot! No wonder it costs around $30-40k for each GPU, as compared to a $700 consumer CPU or $10k datacenter CPU like the Xeon Platinum.

NVIDIA vs Google vs Others

Now let’s take a break from numbers and dissecting chips.

Let’s go back to learning history and understand who else is in this space. There are three other major players. AMD, Google and Amazon.

AMD sells chips called Instinct. Google rents TPUs, or Tensor Processing Units. And Amazon also rents their chips called Trainium/Inferentia, which are separate chips for training and inference.

There’s also Groq and Cerebras which are newer companies, formed in 2015/2016. You might have heard of Cerebras as the “first AI-era IPO”, and Groq as a company started by a former TPU engineer that has signed a non-exclusive licensing agreement with NVIDIA in 2025.

I won’t cover them here in this section in detail, but it’s worth checking them out. Groq bets on inference using a new LPU (Language Processing Unit), and Cerebras is making one huge chip to reduce interconnect tax.

Let’s put these four (NVIDIA, AMD, Google and Amazon) into a table and measure them up.

Anthropic is another interesting customer, because it’s serving Claude across both Google and AWS clouds. And of course, as of three weeks ago, Anthropic announced a deal with SpaceX to use all the compute capacity at xAI’s Colossus 1 in Memphis (300MW worth). This is spread across at least three silicon types now - AWS, Google Cloud and NVIDIA (the Colossus GPUs, from what was xAI).

Most of the history revolves around NVIDIA and Google. NVIDIA started at around 2006 with CUDA, and then Google started their TPU journey around 2013, before bringing them public around 2018.

NVIDIA

We’ll talk about launches within NVIDIA, since each of these are important and have interesting bets.

The italicized codenames refer to GPU architecture codenames.

2006: Launches Tesla with the CUDA architecture. This is the year where Jensen bet that parallel, individually weaker compute is going to be more important than large CPUs.

2010: Fermi improved the IEEE-754 floating point format, teaching computers how to do decimal/math operations. ECC memory was also a milestone here where this memory could detect single corrupt bits that could ruin the entire job.

2012 : Kepler. CUDA core counts jumped to 1500. This was the year AlexNet was trained on two GTX 580s as well.

2017 : Volta (V100). Each of these chips now has the first letter of their chip’s name, as well as 100, which means the most performant chips.

2020 : Ampere (A100). 8-GPU server configurations were standardized here. New low-precision formats BF16 and TF32 were added here. Smaller numbers means each number takes less space, so you can move twice as many bytes per second when you halve the precision. Bandwidth increases. For neural networks, these were helpful.

2022 : Hopper (H100): Named after Grace Hopper. FP8 native compute arrived via the Transformer Engine which made 8-bit training viable. A dedicated unit for bulk data movement called the Tensor Memory Accelerator (TMA) was also introduced.

2024 : Blackwell (B200). These are dual dies that we talked about, and chips are now optimized for FP4 (4-bit floating point numerals).

2026: Rubin (R100) ← We are now here! A new 3rd gen transformer engine was introduced at GTC, NVIDIA’s yearly conference in March.

Google TPUs

Google’s TPU is built around a giant systolic matrix engine called MXU (Matrix Multiply Unit). The reason it’s called systolic is because it pumps data through the chip in rhythm, similar to the systole of a human heartbeat.

2013: Internal TPUs get developed. Silicons are spent mostly on a systolic matrix engine.

CPU : A few cores that handle one hard task each and store results to memory. GPU : Thousands of small cores that store results in memory. TPU : Accumulates partial sums to pass to the next grid, reducing trips to memory.





Each of these have different execution models:

CPU → SIMD (single instruction, multiple data)

GPU → SIMT (single instruction, multiple threads)

TPU → Systolic

Of course, this might seem great for neural networks. However, remember that we are only looking at one thing that TPUs excel at, matmul. They’ve been heavily optimized for these matrix multiplication operations.

As good as these systolic arrays are for matmul, they are unsurprisingly weaker at others. They don’t do well at branching heavy logic, sparse workloads, and irregular control flows when it comes to GPUs. For instance, softmax, a very important function in neural networks, can run slower in a TPU than a GPU.

As such, Google added other separate specialized hardware blocks within TPUs called VPUs (Vector Processing Units), and Compilers to help with these other operations.

Alright, let’s finish the history of TPU.

2017: TPU v1 paper goes public, and proved that GPU was not the only way for ML going forward.

2018: v3. MXU is scaled up with liquid cooling. Starts opening to Google Cloud customers.

2021: v4. SparseCore (specialized engine for data dependent embeddings) and Optical Circuit Switching also launches.

2023: v5e and v5p both get launched. v5p is especially interesting since trillion-parameter training is finally launched with a 3D torus shape.

2024: Trillium (v6e). 4x the multiply-accumulate count with a smaller HBM on each chip. The goal here was to optimize for inference throughput and cost efficiency with less dependencies on chip memory.

2025 : Ironwood (v7). 64x more chips in one domain.

2026: TPU 8t and 8i. This time, it follows AWS’s lead by separating training and inference chips, and leans on Broadcom and MediaTek to help implement these chips with TSMC.

If you are interested in diving deeper into TPUs, this is a really good guide.

AWS Trainium / Inferentia

In 2019, AWS realized that they were too dependent on NVIDIA, and for a hyperscaler their size, this wasn’t the best position to be in.

Given that Google had proved that hyperscalers could build ASICs, they started to build their own chips, starting with Inferentia (for inference). Inference means that the model applies its learned knowledge to return predictions and reply to user queries.

2019: Inferentia enters the market, marketed as “good enough for a cheaper price”.

2021 : Trainium adds a new training chip.

2024 : Trainium2 launches with 30-40% better price performance, with Anthropic as the main customer.

2025-2026: Trainium3 ships and processes over 50% of Bedrock’s token throughput. Provides up to 2.52 PetaFLOPs of FP8 compute.

Brief Segue into Floating Points & Numeral Formats

Traditional computing standardized around the FP32 (32-bit floating point) standard.

This was great for scientific computing and simulations. However, over time, research showed that neural networks could tolerate lower precision. Throughput also scaled like crazy with the reduction of bits. For instance a H100 chip can deliver 67 TFLOPs at FP32 and 3958 TFLOPs at FP8.

This kicked off a round of increasingly specialized numerical formats:

FP32 → traditional scientific computing

FP16 → early deep learning acceleration

BF16 → wider exponent range for more stable training

TF32 → NVIDIA’s Tensor Core optimized training format

FP8 / FP4 → ultra-low precision formats optimized for modern large-scale inference.

This is how they look, in terms of bit length.

A brief visualization of floating point numeral formats

We’re currently at FP8 / FP4 with NVIDIA’s Rubin and Google’s TPU, continuously learning how low the number of bits an AI workload can tolerate. The art of performing this lossy compression is called quantization, where we are trying to reduce the memory footprint in order to increase inference speeds.

Interconnects

Before we jump into the final section, which I think is the most interesting problem of this piece, we need to talk about interconnects.

Why does it even matter? As GPU chips compute gradients during matmul operations, they need to share their gradients with each other. TPUs might have solved some of these problems with systolic operations, but that happens only within a chip.

To share these gradients, they use interconnects.

NVIDIA has a full interconnect stack strategy. We talked about most of these in the prior section.

Within the chip: NV-HBI (NVIDIA’s High Bandwidth Interface) runs at 10 TB/s between the two dies.

Chip-to-chip: NVLink 6 runs at 3.6TB/s for the Rubin series. Throughput roughly doubles every generation.

Rack-to-rack: NVLink Switches enable dense communication.

Server-to-server: InfiniBand owns this layer, which is built by Mellanox and acquired by NVIDIA in 2020. While InfiniBand still leads in terms of performance, Ethernet has been gaining rapid adoption by all the hyperscalers.

Whereas Google on the other hand takes a bit of a different approach (take note of their torus topology and OCS tech):

Within the chip: No need for an interconnect

Chip-to-chip: Inter-chip Interconnect (ICI): Runs at 9.6 terabytes / second. It uses a 3D torus topology which is a 3D lattice that loops back to itself. This is a lot cheaper at scale and given its twisted shape, every chip is connected to many others. Optical Circuit Switching (OCS) is also a key innovation here that we mentioned earlier. At provision time, the interconnect topology can be rewired to match the workload.



Since we are on the topic of interconnects, it’s also important to look at what else is happening across the landscape. The two previously mentioned companies, Cerebras and Groq both specialize in their own ways. For Cerebras, they don’t believe in an interconnect. They’ve built one gigantic chip. Groq still uses interconnects, but avoids dynamic interconnect behavior. The compiler is the brain and schedules when/where data goes.

Furthermore, there’s also new technologies that are being developed:

NVLink Fusion: Allowing third-party chips to plug into NVLink. Developed by NVIDIA.

Ultra Ethernet: Open standard built by AMD, Microsoft, Meta. This competes with InfiniBand and NVLink. This is starting to take off.

Optical I/O: Photonic chiplets and interposers that route signals as light instead of copper traces. Today signals leave chips electrically and need to be converted to light and then back. If we remove that conversion, the energy savings is massive. Ayar Labs and Lightmatter are two companies that are tackling this space.

Now that we understand interconnects better, we’ll talk about the biggest problem that GPUs have faced for a while: the memory-bandwidth.

The Biggest Issue: Memory Bandwidth

While GPU floating-point ops (aka compute) have been scaling exponentially every few years, memory bandwidth has not kept up. Memory Bandwidth = the speed at which data travels between the GPU chip and memory banks. This is now too slow.

So what? Well, this leads to underutilized compute on the GPU (meaning that you’re not getting the most of what you’re paying for). Let’s take a look at how this hasn’t kept up.

Peak compute has grown ~60,000x in 20 years. Memory bandwidth has grown ~100x in the same time. Memory latency has barely doubled. The widening gap between these curves is the memory wall. Source: AI and Memory Wall ..

Rooflines and Arithmetic Intensity

Before we dive in further, we need to know what rooflines are. Roofline models help us understand whether an algorithm is memory bound or compute bound.

Let’s take a fictitious example. Say your chip is a kitchen. Your chef is your compute (e.g. GPU cluster). It can perform 1000 TFLOP/s (teraflops) of knife work. The runner who ferries ingredients to and from the kitchen is your memory bandwidth, where it has 2TB/s of legs sprinting to the pantry (HBM) and back.

Is your kitchen limited by chef speed or runner speed? To do that, we need to calculate the peak compute: 1000 TFLOP/s ÷ 2 TB/s = 500 operations per byte fetched. This means that recipes that do more than 500 things with each byte (e.g. ingredient) are bottlenecked by the chef. Less than that, and it’s bottlenecked by the runner.

Here’s a real example with a graph. A chip that can do 1000 TFLop/s of compute and pull 2TB/s from memory (bandwidth), the arithmetic intensity is calculated as 1,000 ÷ 2 = 500 FLOPs per byte. This means that if your algorithm’s Arithmetic Intensity is below 500, you’re bandwidth bound (limited by how fast you can move tensors). If its Arithmetic Intensity is above 500, you’re compute bound. I’ll refrain from turning Arithmetic Intensity into an acronym, well... because it’s also AI.

Now we have two algorithms, Algo 1 and Algo 2.

Algo 1: Matrix × one vector: Multiply a 10,000 x 10,000 matrix by a vector of 10,000 length.

Math done: 2 × 10,000 × 10,000 = 200 million FLOPs Each output entry is a dot product of length 10,000 (one multiply + one add per pair), and the output has 10,000 entries.

Data read: 10,000 × 10,000 × 2 bytes = 200 MB

Arithmetic Intensity = 200M ÷ 200M = 1 FLOP/byte

1 is way below the ridge of 500, so it’s bandwidth-bound. Each number you load gets used exactly once, so there’s no way to climb. Actual speed ≈ 1 × 2 TB/s = 2 TFLOP/s. This is just 0.2% of the chip’s peak. This means that the chip is mostly sitting idle waiting for memory. What a waste!

Algo 2: Matrix × matrix. Multiply a 10,000 x 10,000 matrix by another.

Math done: 2 × 10,000 × 10,000 × 10,000 = 2 trillion FLOPs Each output entry is a dot product of length 10,000 (one multiply + one add per pair), and the output has 10,000 × 10,000 entries.

Data read: 2 × 200 MB = 400 MB

Arithmetic Intensity = 2T ÷ 400M = 5,000 FLOPs/byte

Now, 5,000 is well past the ridge of 500, so it’s compute-bound and runs at the peak compute full 1,000 TFLOP/s. It’s the same matrix, but now every number you load gets reused thousands of times, so memory keeps up easily and the chip stays busy.

Solving Memory Bandwidth

All the above architecture that we studied helps to address this memory bandwidth issue: large amounts of SRAM, L1-2 caches, quantization (remember the floating point stuff?) provides fewer bytes to move and cheaper compute, interconnects (NVLink, etc.), and moving memory as close to compute as possible.

However, the most direct method to solve memory bandwidth is the bus itself. By making memory faster. Enter HBM (High-Bandwidth Memory). Co-developed by AMD and SK Hynix starting in 2008, and first shipping in 2015, HBM uses the same DRAM chips that have powered servers for decades. Except, it’s now just rearranged.

Instead of laying chips flat on a motherboard, you stack 8 or 12 of them vertically into a single tower, drill thousands of microscopic wires (called TSVs, or through-silicon vias) straight up through the stack, and place the whole thing on a silicon interposer right next to the GPU.

Looking to the Future

One interesting paper, by Xiaoyu Ma and David Patterson, shares more about four new research areas to address these memory and interconnect issues. I’d advise checking out the paper if you have time. They propose four different hardware shifts, and I’ll try my best to dissect them, though the paper does a much better job:

High-bandwidth Flash: stack NAND flash instead of DRAM. With HBM, you can only stack so much DRAM before heat and cost accumulates. Flash is cheaper, denser and its capacity keeps doubling. However Flash has its own write-endurance limits, but is useful for data that’s written rarely and read enormously (like model weights!) Processing-near memory (PNM): For datacenter LLM inference, it seems that shards with PNM can be 1000x larger, which would allow these partitions to have a low communication overhead. With processing-in-memory (PIM), arithmetic units inside DRAM means (1) weak compute since these units are fabricated for DRAM and (2) creation of many shards which creates a lot of communication overhead. 3D memory-logic stacking: In 2D solutions, the HBM sits besides the processor. This means that the memory bandwidth is capped by how much edge the logic die has. As the area grows quadratically, the shoreline only grows linearly. With 3D stacking, it runs the entire 2D area of the die, which allows bandwidth to scale with area quadratically instead of with the perimeter. Seems like an interesting proposition.

Left: High-Bandwidth Flash. Right: 3D stacking. Source: the paper itself, which you should check out.

Low-latency interconnect. Build topologies inspired by tori with high connectivity. Reduce work outside of the chip network and process within the network. Optimize chip design that lands small packets directly into SRAM. Improve reliability through local standby spares and accepting good enough results. Again, more details in the paper that I can’t cover in a short paragraph.

Five things to remember

Now that was a lengthy piece. If there’s five things I want you to remember:

It all comes back to one problem: Memory Bandwidth. We just covered this. Compute has gotten much faster than memory could feed it (see the memory wall picture above). Every acronym in this piece (HBM, SRAM, NVLink, quantization, 3D stacking) is an attempt to shrink the distance between the two. Three companies have a strong dependency chain on each other. Designers like NVIDIA hand a blueprint to TSMC (~70% of all global foundry revenue), which can’t print it without ASML’s EUV machines (a literal monopoly). Each of these three companies forms a strong dependency chain. “nm” is mostly marketing now. We went from 10,000nm to 2nm, and the transistors got faster and denser the whole way. But shrinking the chip was never going to fix the memory gap. If anything it made all that compute capacity harder to feed. NVIDIA and Google answer the same question differently. NVIDIA asks how to make each thread more productive (CUDA, Tensor Cores). Google asks how to keep the whole grid fed (using systolic arrays that reduce trips to memory). Both are interesting strategies and we’ll see how they turn out over the next few years. The roofline tells you which side of the wall you’re on. In order to know if your algorithm is starved for memory, work out its arithmetic intensity: how many operations you do per byte loaded. You’re either compute-bound or memory-bound.

That’s it! You made it to the end of the first part of this series.

Stay tuned for Part Two: Data & Model Architecture in a couple of weeks. In that piece, I plan to cover the paper that started it all (“Attention is All You Need”), plus talk about transformers and diffusion models.

Thanks for making it to the end.

I know this is very different from the pieces I’d normally write, so I’d appreciate feedback and comments. What did you like? What would you like to see? If you’ve enjoyed it, please share and subscribe if you haven’t.

Thank you to Sai and Rahul, who work at NVIDIA and Google, for proofreading this article.

Further Reading