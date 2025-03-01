Path to Staff Engineer

Path to Staff Engineer

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Adler Hsieh's avatar
Adler Hsieh
Mar 7, 2025

My experience is that active listening is a great strategy to improve communication quality. I use it to repeat what I hear and say “did I get it right?” And I’m thinking about the response at the same time. It shows respect to the speakers, and allows me to figure out a better response.

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