Today, we have a special guest post by Fran Soto, Software Engineer at Amazon. He writes at Strategize Your Career, where he shares actionable career tips weekly. Be sure to check out his newsletter.

Fran recently shared that he had been learning and mastering the art of presenting – a skill that many engineers shy away from. I’ve invited him here today to share more about his challenges, journey and lessons learned while public speaking to an audience of over 1000 engineers.

I’ll let Fran take over from here.